Stony Brook loses, but there is a bright side

If you're a strict numbers person, Stony Brook's 69-53 loss at Vermont was brutal.

Seawolves’ leading scorer and rebounder Jameel Warney finished with just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting with one board. Anthony Jackson, who entered the game with 998 points, didn’t score. And Dave Coley, the Seawolves’ fourth-leading point man finished with zero points, too.

Sophomore guard Carson Puriefoy (20 points) was the only Seawolves player to finish in double figures. Eric McAlister finished with eight points.

Vermont shot 54 percent from the field, had five players in double figures and outrebounded Stony Brook, 36-24.

"Give all the credit to Vermont. They came out and made big plays on the offensive end, and they played great defense, forcing us to take difficult shots all night,” Stony Brook coach Steve Pikiell said. “Early on they made all their three-pointers, and we were not able to get into a rhythm on either end of the floor to make a comeback. We've got to get back to practice and work on getting better for Sunday's game against Albany."

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But all is not lost. All you have to do is look at last season. Stony Brook entered the America East tournament as the No. 1 seed, but didn’t make it to the final, falling to Albany in a semifinal. Neither did second-seeded Vermont, which came up short on its homecourt in the final vs. the Great Danes.

Stony Brook (20-9, 12-3) locked up the second seed for the conference tournament, despite the tough loss. Is there a bright side? If Albany ends up with the fourth seed, yes, because the Seawolves would avoid having to play the Great Danes on their homecourt in the semifinal.

Stony Brook hosts Albany in its final regular season game on Sunday at 2 p.m.

That may not be much of a consolation for Pikiell, but winning at Albany has always been a tough task. Assuming Stony Brook wins its quarterfinal game and Albany is the fourth seed, the semifinal matchup would be against Hartford or New Hampshire. Stony Brook swept Hartford and split with New Hampshire.