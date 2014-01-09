Stony Brook poised for conference play

Stony Brook saw both ends of the spectrum during the non-conference portion of its schedule.

From a high-scoring Toledo team averaging 85 points per game to a defensive-minded St. Francis NY squad that held nine of its 15 opponents to 65 points or less, the Seawolves saw just about everything.

"We had the opportunity to face teams that represented all styles of play,” Stony Brook coach Steve Pikiell said. “We faced teams that pressed us, played slow, played fast. We saw man-to-man defenses, we saw zone defenses.”

The non-conference season didn’t end quite the way Pikiell hoped it would, as the Seawolves (9-6, 1-0 America East) dropped their final two games against VCU and Columbia, but the coach was pleased that his team was exposed to so much.

“We saw everything that you could see. And that's going to help us because when we face our league opponents, we can look back at the film and see how we did against comparable teams,” Pikiell said. “It was a great preparation for what we're going to deal with in conference as we compete for another league championship."

Stony Brook is hoping to achieve more than just a league title, though. Winners of three of the last four America East regular season titles, the Seawolves are on the hunt for that elusive NCAA bid. Stony Brook advanced to the second round of the NIT last season.

With only one other America East team sporting an overall record better than .500 (Albany, 8-7), there’s no reason to think Stony Brook can’t secure its fourth league championship in five seasons.

