Casey Baker, Jack Parenty spearhead SBU 17-hit attack

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Third-seeded Stony Brook scored before and after a 45- minute rain delay in the first inning in an 11-6 victory over Sacred Heart to keep its NCAA postseason alive at the Fort Worth Regional on Saturday.

Stony Brook (35-15-1) will play host TCU (44-12) in another elimination game Sunday, and if the Seawolves win, they'll play N.C. State on Sunday night.

Stony Brook took a 5-0 lead in the first inning, which was interrupted by rain and capped by Malcolm Nachmanoff's two-run double.

"The guys were more than ready to make up for our lack of timely hitting [in the opener]," Stony Brook coach Matt Senk said. "And we accomplished what we wanted to line up for pitching for the rest of the tournament."

Every Seawolves starter accounted for at least one of the 17 hits against four Sacred Heart pitchers. Stony Brook had more hits in the first two innings than in its 3-0 shutout loss to N.C. State. After getting his 18-game hitting streak stopped, sophomore first baseman Casey Baker rebounded with two hits and four RBIs, including a two-run homer in the second for a 7-0 lead.

"It's a big game and the streak isn't on my mind," Baker said. "Streak or no streak, I just come out and try and do what I can do."

America East Conference Player of the Year Jack Parenty went 3-for-5 with three RBIs after going 3-for-3 in the first game.

The second of four pitchers, Nicholas DiEva (3-1), picked up the victory. Stony Brook was aided by another errorless defensive outing, with centerfielder Toby Handley chasing down several key outs.

St. John's 10, Oral Roberts 4: Jarred Mederos hit a two-run double to cap a six-run fourth inning in the Stillwater (Okla.) Regional. Matt Harris had a pair of two-run singles. Ryan McCormick (11-1) went five innings and gave up three hits and two unearned runs. His 11th win tied the program single-season record. The Red Storm (40-15) will play host Oklahoma State (38-19) on Sunday.