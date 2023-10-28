Stony Brook can't keep up with Villanova aerial show

PHILADELPHIA — Connor Watkins threw for 361 yards and four touchdown passes as Villanova rolled past winless Stony Brook, 48-13, on Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats (6-2, 4-2 CAA) rolled up 556 yards of total offense, but Stony Brook (0-8, 0-6) dominated time of possession by more than 10 minutes (35:12 to 24:48) with 67 plays from scrimmage and 294 yards of offense.

TD Ayo-Durojaiye started the scoring for Villanova, punching it in from the 5-yard line five minutes into the game.

Stony Brook tied the game on Casey Case's 12-yard touchdown pass to Dez Williams, but Watkins threw back-to-back touchdowns to Jaaron Hayek, from 43 and 20 yards. Jalen Jackson ran 44 yards for a touchdown, Watkins found Rayjuon Pringle with a 79-yard touchdown connection with 1:11 left in the first half and the Wildcats had a 34-7 lead.

Watkins was 13-for-19 passing for 361 yards and Tanner Maddocks was 4-for-4 for another 37 yards. Pringle caught five passes for 196 yards and a touchdown. Jaylan Sanchez caught four for 103 yards and a 24-yard touchdown and Hayek had five catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

Case was 12-for-22 passing for 113 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Seawolves. SBU backup Daron Bryden threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Cook as time expired. Bryden was 10-for-15 for 85 yards.

SBU's Anthony Johnson had 11 catches for 90 yards and Roland Dempster ran for 55 yards on 12 carries.