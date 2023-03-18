Noah Armitage's six goals powers SBU in lacrosse

Noah Armitage scored six goals to lead the Stony Brook men's lacrosse team to a 19-3 win over Hampton in its CAA opener on Saturday. Jonathan Huber added three goals and two assists. Xavier Salley had one goal and one assist for Hampton.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

William & Mary 13, Hofstra 12: Kerry Walser scored four goals for Hofstra in its CAA opener. Rachel Graff added three more goals. Sydney Witwer and Kate Draddy each scored two goals for William & Mary.

BASEBALL

William & Mary 2, Hofstra 1: Will Kennedy went 2-for-4 for Hofstra (1-4) in the CAA. Kevin Bruggeman went 1-for-4 with a run scored. Joe Delossantos went 1-for-4 and scored a run for William & Mary (3-2).

Charleston 3, Stony Brook 2: Evan Giordano went 2-for-5 with one run scored for Stony Brook (0-2) in the CAA. Brett Paulsen went 1-for-4. Jared Kirven went 2-for-4 for Charleston (4-1).

SOFTBALL

Hofstra 7, Stony Brook 6: Meghan Giordano went 2-for-5 to lead Hofstra (1-0) in non-league. Kayla Wilson went 1-for-3 and scored two runs. Corinne Badger went 1-for-2 with two runs scored for Stony Brook (0-4).