Cory VanGinhoven tallies seven goals as Stony Brook upsets No. 9 Brown

The Stony Brook men’s lacrosse team improved to 3-0 after upsetting Brown, 25-17, on Saturday in Providence, Rhode Island. Cory VanGinhoven lead the Seawolves’ charge with seven goals. The Bears are ranked No. 9 in the Inside Lacrosse poll.

“I’m very happy for our team to get the result in an incredibly exciting game,” Stony Brook coach Jim Nagle said. “Our seniors showed great leadership in preparing the team to play each play by itself. They were next play all day!”

The last time the Seawolves beat a top ten team was in 2008.

Stony Brook got off to an up 8-0 lead in the first quarter. Alex Corpolongo scored the first goal on a man-up opportunity at 13:02. Jeff Reh (Sound Beach) added a goal, Ryan Bitzer (Riverhead) netted a pair, VanGinhoven tallied three and Tom Haun (Sachem) made it 8-0.

Brown picked up its first goal at 13:52 of the second quarter and scored three straight to make it 8-3.

VanGinhoven ended the lull for the Seawolves with 5:09 left in the first half. The Bears tacked on another before VanGinhoven responded with his fifth of the game. Brown scored twice more to cut Stony Brook’s lead to 10-6 at the half.

The Bears scored twice in the first minute of the third quarter before the Seawolves’ Jay Lindsay tallied to make it 11-8. Brown added another goal before Stony Brook tacked on two more.

Brown twice had a single goal to break up a pair of three-goal runs by the Seawolves late in the third quarter to make it 19-11. Brown and the Stony Brook each added six goals in fourth quarter, including a pair by the Seawolves’ Reh.

“Hats off to Stony Brook, who made plays and answered everything we threw at them,” Bears coach Mike Daly said. “We have to get over this game quickly and I have to do a better job preparing our team.”

Stony Brook’s 25 goals ties the program’s Division I record of goals in one game. The last time this was done was in 2000 in a 25-1 win over Wagner.

VanGinhoven’s seven goals is third most ever for the Seawolves. Brandon Maciejewski made five saves on 22 shots in the win.

Stony Brook has its home opener against Fairfield at 1 p.m. Saturday.