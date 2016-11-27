Lucas Woodhouse, SBU men get it together in 2nd half for first win

TOWSON, Md. — Lucas Woodhouse scored all 17 of his points in the second half as Stony Brook rallied for its first victory of the season, 76-66, over Hampton on Saturday.

“It feels really good,” first-year coach Jeff Boals said. “We knew we needed to change things up on defense and that gave us a great momentum swing. In the second half we did a great job of keeping them on the perimeter more. They were only 2-for-10 from three in the second half, so that zone was effective. I think the biggest thing was at halftime. I really challenged Lucas and Kam [Mitchell], our seniors and captains, and I said I want to see what they’re made of. I wanted to see 20 minutes of effort and fight and competitiveness, and those two definitely made it happen.”

Woodhouse was 5-for-10 from the field, hitting three from distance for the Seawolves (1-4). Roland Nyama added 12 points and four rebounds. Tyrell Sturdivant and Akwasi Yeboah contributed 10 points and eight rebounds apiece.

The Seawolves outscored Hampton 50-30 in the second half.

Sturdivant opened the second half with a pair of layups and Nyama added a dunk and a three-pointer to help the Seawolves take a bite out of Hampton’s 10-point intermission lead, tightening it to 44-40 with 15:48 to go.

Later, Yeboah sank a pair of free throws to lift Stony Brook into the lead at 54-53 and Woodhouse followed with a layup and a three-pointer to stretch it to 59-53 with 5:59 remaining.

Freshman Jermaine Marrow led the Pirates (1-5) with a career-high 25 points. He was 7-for-15 from the field, including four three-pointers.

Stony Brook women hang on

Senior Elizabeth Manner got her first career double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds and junior Aaliyah Worley scored a season-high 13 points as Stony Brook topped host Manhattan, 55-50, ending the game on a 7-1 run.

The Seawolves (2-3) led 48-41 with four minutes to play but the Jaspers went on an 8-0 spurt to take a 49-48 lead with 1:16 to go.

Worley drive, was fouled and hit two free throws to regain the lead at 50-49. Senior Kori Bayne-Walker made all four of her free throws in the final 20 seconds.

“It wasn’t the prettiest game but it was a gutsy road win,” SBU coach Caroline McCombs said. “We have played in a lot of tight games and we are getting better at managing end-of-game situations. It showed today as we made the plays we needed to make in the final minute.”