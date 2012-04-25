Maryland's Avery Graham transfers to Stony Brook

Stony Brook's growing football success has lured another high-profile transfer from the major-college ranks. Junior cornerback Avery Graham will join the Seawolves in the fall after transferring from Maryland and have two years of eligibility.

"We're really excited to have a player with Avery's skill and athleticism," Stony Brook football coach Chuck Priore said Wednesday in a statement. "Avery should fill an immediate need at corner."

When he came out of Clarksburg (Md.) High School in 2009,the 5-10, 195-pound Graham was ranked No. 69 by Rivals.com among all cornerbacks. As a redshirt freshman in 2010, Graham played seven games for the Terrapins, making 12 tackles and adding 38 kick return yards. He had five tackles in six games last season and 56 kick return yards.

Avery joins another former Terp, wide receiver Adrian Coxson, and former Iowa running back Marcus Coker as offseason transfers to Stony Brook.