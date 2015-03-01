Mike Rooney has seven assists as Stony Brook beats Fairfield, 10-9

You might want to give Stony Brook men's lacrosse coach Jim Nagle an assist on senior Mike Rooney's career day Saturday.

Nagle decided to move him from midfield back to attack, switching positions with Challen Rogers, before the Seawolves' 10-9 non-conference win over Fairfield at LaValle Stadium.

"I don't think we were really more comfortable on the offensive end,'' Nagle said, "so I wanted to get those guys back to where they're more at home, and it worked out.''

Rooney felt so comfortable that he contributed a personal-best seven assists and eight points for the Seawolves (3-1).

"We really meshed together and Mike was dishing all over the place,'' said midfielder Chris Hughes, whose three goals were set up by Rooney. "He was making great looks. Every time the ball went into the back of the net, it seemed that he was throwing it to somebody.''

Rooney deflected any credit to his teammates. "We work on moving the ball a lot,'' he said. "The guys brought the ball down and I just passed it to somebody else for a shot.''

The 5-9, 185-pound Rooney, who is from East Islip, also moved up the Seawolves' career scoring charts, leaping from eighth place to fifth in assists (68) and from seventh to fourth in points (189).

"I am just trying to have the best season possible for our team,'' he said. "Just help out any way I can.''

Rooney, who entered the game with only three assists this season, also had a hand in Brody Eastwood's two goals and one each by Jeff Reh and Matt Schultz.

He did not assist on Alex Corpolongo's goal, which gave the Seawolves an 8-4 lead with 8:01 left in the third period, or Ryan Bitzer's score with 5:20 remaining in the game.

Bitzer's goal gave the Seawolves a 10-8 lead, which was needed because Joe Rodrigues scored with one second left for Fairfield (2-2).

Fairfield's Colin McLinden scored his third goal to bring Fairfield within 8-7 and picked up his fourth assist when Jake Knostman made it 9-8 with 8:33 remaining. "When they brought it to one, we weren't nervous or hesitant,'' Hughes said. "We were confident the whole time.''

In the wake of Stony Brook's second-half collapse in a loss at St. John's two weeks ago -- the Seawolves squandered a 7-4 lead -- it was vital for the team to hold on this time.

"It was huge,'' Nagle said. "I didn't think we particularly played smart at the end of the game, but we just kept playing hard and played through the adversity. We hadn't shown that in the past. That was a real building block for us.''

Freshman goalie Brandon Maciejewski made nine saves, including two big stops in a 41-second span in the third quarter as he earned his first collegiate victory.

No. 17 SBU women find a way. Courtney Murphy had a hat trick as the 17th-ranked Stony Brook women's lacrosse team held its opponent to single-digit goals for the 21st time in 23 games in an 8-4 win over visiting Drexel. Samantha DiSalvo and Kylie Ohlmiller had a goal and two assists each, with each scoring her first career goal. Stony Brook is 2-0; Drexel is 1-3.

"A win is a win," coach Joe Spallina said. "We're happy we were able to win and be 2-0 on the season, but I think it's a tale of two sides for us right now. Defensively, we're really in sync. We're doing some great things and in midseason form. Our transition to the offense could be much better . . . I think our offense will heat up, especially as the weather changes, so I don't want to overanalyze our offense. We return 90 percent of our scoring from last year and brought in some great players who are producing, so now it's just a matter of us getting a little more continuity and working a little more on the half-field game. We're going to devote some time to it and make sure that it works."

Hofstra men edged.Hofstra senior Mike Malave tied his career high with five goals, but Georgetown's 5-1 run in the second half was too much as the Pride (1-3) fell to the Hoyas, 13-11, in a non-conference men's lacrosse game in Washington. Sam Llinares added two goals and three assists and Brier Davis had his second hat trick of the season. Georgetown is 1-2.

Pride women fall to Terps.Amanda Seekamp had four goals for the visiting Hofstra women's lacrosse team (2-2) in a 14-6 loss to top-ranked Maryland (3-0).