SBU has little trouble beating Rider

There's nothing like a little home-court cooking to get a team going.

Stony Brook concluded its non-conference schedule Friday night with a 79-62 win over Rider at Pritchard Gymnasium. It was the second straight victory for the Seawolves (5-6) and their sixth consecutive home win dating to last season.

Protecting the home court has become a big part of the process for Stony Brook.

"That's one of our goals going into the season," said coach Steve Pikiell, whose team took a 34-14 lead late in the first half and never let Rider get closer than eight points after that. "We want to make this a tough place to play, and hopefully, Monday will be the toughest day to play here."

Stony Brook, which finished 7-7 at home last season, opens America East Conference play against Vermont on Monday night at Pritchard.

Dave Coley had 16 points, Dallis Joyner 15, Bryan Dougher 14 and Al Rapier 12 for Stony Brook. Tommy Brenton added nine points and 12 rebounds. Jeff Jones had 17 points for Rider (3-11).

"I think I'm taking my time," said Coley, who's reached double figures in four of his last five games. "Last year, I was new to the system [and] I was in a hurry. I came from a high school [Thomas Jefferson in Brooklyn] where they run up and down like it's nothing."

Stony Brook took a 41-22 lead with 18:04 left in the second half on Joyner's two free throws. Rider cut the deficit to 61-53 on a three-pointer by Jones, but Rapier had eight points as Stony Brook moved ahead 75-59. "I told them before the game we'd score plenty of points," Pikiell said. "We just had to defend."

The Seawolves built a 37-19 halftime lead and took care of the ball with a season-low seven turnovers. They had taken a 20-point lead over Cornell late in the first half Wednesday night but fell behind in the final minute of regulation before winning in overtime. This time, they weren't threatened.

For Joyner, it was a far cry from his performance Wednesday night, when the 6-7 senior went scoreless in 21 minutes.

"We knew against that zone, I could get my angles and score," he said. "Last game, I didn't even get a shot attempt. I just knew I had to stay positive . . . Points will come and shots will come."