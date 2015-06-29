Stony Brook announces launch of 'Seawolves United' fundraising program

Stony Brook athletic director Shawn Heilbron on Monday announced the launch of an athletic fundraising arm called "Seawolves United" in conjunction with a five-year strategic program for the department called "Together We Transform."

The school aims to achieve its fundraising objectives by 2020. According to an athletic department statement, "The end result will be a complete transformation of the athletic department at Stony Brook, which will ultimately benefit the university in a profoundly positive manner by raising the institutional profile to new heights."

The school outlined eight major objectives, including creating a culture of philanthropy and financial support, building first-class facilities and emphasizing the importance of football. No detailed plans were mentioned in the announcement, but Heilbron previously has discussed with potential donors plans to build an indoor practice facility for football and other sports and plans for significant expansion of LaValle Stadium beyond its current seating capacity of 8,136.