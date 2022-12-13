Stony Brook rallies for win over Sacred Heart

After an abysmal first-half shooting performance, Stony Brook found its rhythm and rode a 60% second-half field goal percentage to a 71-64 win over Sacred Heart at Island Federal Arena Monday night.

The Seawolves shot 40% from behind the arc in the second half and 32.1% for the game. Stony Brook shot just 23.3% from the field and was outrebounded 28-18 in the first half.

Stony Brook trailed 33-24 at halftime but wasted no time cutting into Sacred Heart’s lead in the second half.

Kenan Sarvan drilled a corner three to give Stony Brook a 46-44 lead with 12:46 remaining. It was the Seawolves’ first lead since an early 4-3 lead 2:41 into the game.

Sarvan finished with 16 points and shot 44% from three-point range.

The two teams traded the lead eight times in a five-minute period until Frankie Policelli made a putback layup with 2:43 remaining. Keenan Fitzmorris followed with a smooth spin move in the post and threw down a two-handed dunk to give Stony Brook a 67-64 lead and energize the home crowd.

Fitzmorris finished with 13 points and shot 6-6 from the field.

Stony Brook outscored Sacred Heart 47-31 in the second half.

Despite playing all 40 minutes, Tyler Stephenson-Moore hit two clutch free throws with 31 seconds remaining to extend Stony Brook’s lead to five points. Stephenson-Moore finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Sacred Heart’s Raheem Solomon led all scorers with 19 points.

The win moves Stony Brook to 3-7 and marks the Seawolves’ first win against a Division I opponent this season.

Aaron Clarke spent four years at Sacred Heart (5-7) before transferring to Stony Brook as a graduate student. He missed the first seven games this season due to a back injury and reaggravated it when he was fouled with less than a minute left in the first half.

Clarke didn’t start the second half, but convinced Ford to put him back in a few minutes later. He finished with just four points, but made a layup to give the Seawolves a 56-54 lead with 8:48 remaining.