Stony Brook beats Vermont, 19-10, in America East opener

The youth movement was in effect for Stony Brook Saturday as freshmen Brody Eastwood (five), Jake Sichenzia (two) and Chris Hughes (two) totaled nine goals in the Seawolves' 19-10 win over host Vermont in the America East Conference opener for both teams.

In addition to the play of its freshmen, the Seawolves (6-4) got help from seniors Jeff Tundo (three goals, three assists) and J.J. Laforet, who scored two goals.

Junior Cole Millican tied a career high with three points (goal, two assists) and sophomore Mike Rooney tied a career high with three assists. Dan Shaughnessy had 14 saves for Stony Brook.

Drew Philie and Graham Horvath had three goals each for Vermont (3-7).

The big moment came early for Stony Brook.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Leading 4-2 with 3:58 left in the first quarter, the Seawolves scored seven straight goals and took an 11-2 lead with 3:17 left in the second quarter. Stony Brook scored seven times in the first quarter and led 12-3 at the break. Both figures were season highs.

"I thought we executed really well on both ends in the first half," Stony Brook coach Jim Nagle said. "We had a bit of a lull in the second half, but overall, we're excited to start off conference play with a victory. A lot of credit goes to Jeff Tundo and Brody Eastwood for playing within themselves."

It was an offensive show for the Seawolves as 10 different players scored.

The 19 goals were the most scored for Stony Brook under Nagle, who earned his 99th career victory as a Division I coach.