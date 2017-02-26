Stony Brook can’t recover from Vermont 18-0 run, Catamounts win 18 straight

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Freshman Anthony Lamb scored 19 points as Vermont completed an undefeated America East Conference season by thumping second-place Stony Brook, 66-51, on Saturday afternoon.

The Catamounts won their 18th consecutive game to extend the second-longest win streak in Division I, behind only No. 1 Gonzaga, and became the first team in conference history to complete a 16-0 season.

UC Iroegbu hit a three-pointer with 9:15 left in the first half to give Stony Brook its only lead of the game at 19-17. But the Catamounts went on an 18-0 run, featuring eight points from Lamb, for a 35-19 lead.

Roland Nyama and Junior Saintel each had four points as the Seawolves closed the half with an 8-0 to get to within eight points at 35-27.

Lamb then scored the first seven points in a 14-2 run to open the second half and Vermont led 49-29 with 12 minutes to go.

“We got out to a slow start,” SBU coach Jeff Boals said. “I thought we got good looks initially, but we missed some easy layups and some free throws and turned the ball over a few times. When you are playing a really good team, you can’t do that. We were fortunate to get back within eight at the half, we really battled back, but they turned it on again in the second half and we were battling uphill from there.”

Vermont clinched the No. 1 seed into the conference tournament with Wednesday’s victory over Albany.

The 2016-17 Catamounts (26-5, 16-0) are the fourth team in school history to post a 25-win season, and posted 20 wins or more for the ninth straight season.

Payton Henson contributed 12 points for Vermont, which shot 50 percent from the field (26-for-52), including 7-for-16 from beyond the arc.

Stony Brook (17-12, 12-4) got 14 points and three blocks from Nyama and 11 points from Akwasi Yeboah.

The Seawolves will host Binghamton for the first round of the conference tournament Wednesday at 7 p.m.