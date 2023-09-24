Stony Brook loses on Richmond's last-minute field goal

Aesthetically pleasing, it was not.

For 60 minutes, Stony Brook and Richmond engaged in an old-fashioned CAA fistfight at LaValle Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

In the rain and wind and cold, the Seawolves gave as good as they got. Which is why head coach Chuck Priore and linebacker Aidan Kaler were not at all interested in discussing moral victories when it was over.

“The scoreboard’s got to be the other way,” Priore said after the 20-19 loss that dropped Stony Brook to 0-4 on the season.

What frustrated the Seawolves is that over the course of the game, they did enough to win. The defense forced five turnovers, including JuJu Ganthier’s 59-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter that allowed Stony Brook to cut Richmond’s lead to 17-16.

But in what turned out to be the theme of the game, the Spiders (2-2) were able to make one more play. In this case, Matthew Traynor blocked Spencer Biscoe’s extra-point attempt.

“We just have to find a way,” said Kaler, who had a career-high 14 tackles. “Just have to find a way to win.”

On the first play from scrimmage following Ganthier’s pick-six, nose tackle Taylor Bolesta forced Spiders running back Milan Howard to fumble, and defensive end Rodney Faulk recovered the ball at the Richmond 35-yard line. Seven plays later, Biscoe put the Seawolves ahead 19-17 with a 31-yard field goal.

After an exchange of punts, and with Stony Brook holding on to its slim advantage, the Spiders used an 11-play, 57-yard drive that ate 5:25 off the clock before Andrew Lopez drilled the game-winning 28-yard field goal with 46 seconds left.

Jaden Turner mishandled the ensuing kickoff, and had to fall on the ball at the Stony Brook 10-yard line. Three plays later, Casey Case (11-for-22, 154 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions) was picked off by Donovan Hoilette to essentially end the game.

“Casey played fine,” Priore said.

In the Seawolves’ first three games of the season, they had been outscored by an aggregate 103-34, and never led at any point in those contests.

That streak came to an end when Biscoe’s 26-yard field goal with 3:59 left in the first quarter gave Stony Brook its first lead of the season.

Lopez’s 19-yard field goal with 7:45 remaining in the second quarter tied the game 3-3, and on Richmond’s next possession, Jackson Hardy and Nick DeGennaro connected on a 56-yard touchdown pass.

But the Seawolves responded with a five-play, 75-yard drive culminating in Case’s 34-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Johnson, which sent the teams into halftime tied 10-10.

Richmond took its second lead of the game, 17-10, on Savon Smith’s 36-yard touchdown run with 1:47 left in the third quarter.