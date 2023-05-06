SBU men fall to Delaware in CAA lacrosse final

The Stony Brook men’s lacrosse team reached the Colonial Athletic Association final in its first year in the conference, but the Seawolves couldn’t emerge with the title.

Top-seeded Delaware defeated No. 3 Stony Brook, 13-10, in the CAA final in Newark, Delaware Saturday afternoon. Stony Brook made the move from the America East to the CAA this academic year and upset second-seeded Drexel, 13-10, in the semifinals on Thursday.

Stony Brook finished 9-7. Delaware, ranked No. 19 in the country, is 12-4.

Delaware scored three goals over a span of 3:19 to take a 3-0 lead with 7:45 left in the first quarter. Stony Brook never led in the final.

Dylan Pallonetti, a senior from Ward Melville, had four goals and an assist and Blake Behlen, a senior from Farmingdale, had two goals and two assists for Stony Brook.

JP Ward had four goals on five shots and two assists for Delaware.

The Seawolves cut Delaware’s lead to 6-5 after Pallonetti’s second goal with 4:52 left in the second quarter. Jason Kolar scored the final goal of the half to give Delaware a 7-5 lead at halftime.

Delaware outscored Stony Brook, 3-1, in the third quarter to take a 10-6 lead as a part of a 5-1 scoring run to take a 12-6 lead with 10:31 left in the fourth quarter. Stony Brook didn’t quit though as the Seawolves scored four of the final five goals of the contest.