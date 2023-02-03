Stony Brook stumbles early, trounced by Elon

The CAA schedule has been lined with tall obstacles for the newcomers from Stony Brook to try to navigate past. It’s that kind of league. But the Seawolves had a home game Thursday night that didn’t appear to be that tall of a task.

The Elon Phoenix hadn’t yet risen after a down 2021-22 season and a coaching change. The team arrived from North Carolina having gone 10-for-10 on the road — 10 games, 10 losses. It had dropped eight of nine in CAA play and 19 of 22 overall, although it won its previous time out to snap an 11-game skid.

Stony Brook had also won its previous time out to snap a four-game skid, and the Seawolves did it without Tyler Stephenson-Moore.

Their leading scorer was out again due to a hip injury. But this one turned into another tall task. Elon jumped out to an 18-point lead before nine minutes had passed at Island Federal Arena and went on to trounce the Seawolves, 69-55.

Frankie Policelli had delivered career-high scoring totals in each of the previous two games for Stony Brook (8-15, 4-6), doing his best work after the intermission.

The 6-7 grad forward out of Long Island Lutheran scored 16 of his 25 points in the second half of a loss at William & Mary, then erupted for 31 of his 34 in the second half in Saturday’s win at Hampton. That game also came with 12 rebounds, his eighth double-double.

He came into this game as the CAA’s top rebounder with 9.5 per game and his 14.1-point average was second to Stephenson-Moore’s 14.7 for Stony Brook. Policelli finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Toby Onyekonwu led the Seawolves with 14 points. They shot just 37% overall and 29.6% from deep.

Elon came out hot and Stony Brook indeed did not.

The Phoenix made seven of their first 11 shots and the Seawolves missed eight of their first nine.

Jerald Gillens-Butler, who topped Elon with 19 points, nailed two threes and a mid-range jumper. And Torrence Watson canned a three from the corner to cap a 15-0 burst and make it 17-2.

Max Mackinnon soon drained a three from up top, and it was 22-4. The Seawolves were 2-for-14 at that point.

The lead swelled to 26, at 42-16. By the break, it was 46-22.

The cushion hit 27 early in the second half. The closest Stony Brook came was the final 14-point margin.