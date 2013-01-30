Stony Brook extends win streak to three with victory over Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Anthony Jackson led four players in double figures with 14 points and Jameel Warney posted a double-double in Stony Brook's 65-49 win over America East Conference-foe Albany (N.Y.) on Tuesday.

Warney, Tommy Brenton and Anthony Mayo added 10 points apiece for the Seawolves, who are off to the program's best 21-game start in their Division-I history

Gary Johnson's layup gave Albany (16-7, 5-4) its first lead, 16-14, but the advantage was short-lived as Stony Brook used an 11-0 run to take a definitive 25-16 lead with 6:39 remaining in the first half.

Stony Brook (16-5, 7-1), which leads the America East in field goal percentage defense (37 percent) and ranks second in scoring defense (59 ppg), held Albany to 35.4 percent (17 of 48) shooting and improved to 12-0 when holding opponents under 60 points.

Peter Hooley was the lone Albany starter in double figures with 17 points.