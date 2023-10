The effort was there.

The result was not.

And so it is back to the drawing board for Chuck Priore and his Stony Brook Seawolves.

“We [have] to come to work tomorrow as an organization and be better when we leave,” Priore said after the Seawolves’ 26-7 loss to Fordham on Saturday in a non-conference football game at LaValle Stadium.

Stony Brook (0-6) has lost eight in a row dating to last season. The Seawolves have four games remaining this season. And Priore believes his team is unified and will remain so.

“This team hasn’t questioned anything we’re doing,” Priore said. “And I don’t think they will.”

While Priore’s players are not questioning him and the coaching staff, what vexed him, linebacker Aidan Kaler (12 tackles) and quarterback Casey Case (21-for-34 for 243 yards, one touchdown, one interception) was the diametric shift reversal of fortune between the first and second halves.

The Seawolves were outscored 20-0 in the third and fourth quarters, after going into halftime with a 7-6 lead. The one-point halftime lead marked the first time Stony Brook enjoyed a lead at the break since Oct. 1, 2022.

“We couldn’t stop them at the end,” Kaler said. “They were able to capitalize and get some points on us and create the separation.”

Fordham running back Julius Loughridge’s 6-yard touchdown run at the end of the third quarter allowed Fordham to regain the lead, 12-7. The first of Loughridge’s two touchdown runs capped a 13-play, 85-yard drive that took 7:13 off the clock. Loughridge ended up with 154 yards on 24 carries.

The Rams (5-2), from the Patriot League, put the game away with consecutive touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Both scores were set up by Matt Jaworski’s strip sacks of Case deep in SBU territory.

Loughridge plunged into the end zone from the 2-yard line to extend the lead to 19-7 with 9:53 remaining. Exactly 1:30 later, Jamell James sprinted off the left side and into the end zone to end the scoring.

After spotting Fordham a 6-0 lead on two Brandon Peskin first-quarter field goals, Stony Brook’s offense began to get in rhythm.

The Seawolves marched 83 yards on 10 plays in 3:52 spanning the end of the first quarter and start of the second, and took their only lead of the game on Case’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Johnson.

On the day, Johnson had six catches for 87 yards for the Seawolves.

But as Case lamented, that was the lone drive that ended with points for the Seawolves.

“We just have to finish,” said Case. “[Have] to finish in the red zone. [Have] to put up points.”