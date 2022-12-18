Frankie Policelli excels down the stretch for Stony Brook in win over Army

Stony Brook played from behind for most of Sunday afternoon and couldn’t seem to get over the hump. That was until Frankie Policelli willed them to victory.

Policelli tied a career-high with 22 points and added a career-best 19 rebounds as Stony Break defeated Army, 66-59, at Island Federal Arena.

“From the bench I saw [Kenan] Sarvan having some success getting in the paint. He laid out the formula for me,” Policelli said. “I tried to take my time in the paint, slow things down and get some easy buckets.”

Policelli took over with Stony Brook down late, scoring eight straight points over a two-minute stretch. His run turned a four-point deficit into a four-point lead and gave the Seawolves their first lead at the 4:59 mark of the second half.

“It became our mentality to just get one stop, take things play by play,” Policelli said. “We had to focus and lock back in.”

Tyler Stephenson-Moore, Stony Brook’s leading scorer this season, did not score in the first half, but was key down the stretch. He scored eight consecutive points after Pollicelli’s run to give the Seawolves their largest lead of the game at 62-54 with 1:38 remaining. He finished with 10 points.

“He didn’t really get it going offensively until the end of the game, but boy did he get up and make a few big ones,” Coach Geno Ford said. “He’s got a lot on his plate, but he’s having an all-world year.”

The Seawolves (4-8) allowed Army (5-7) to connect on five of its first seven three-point attempts in the first half and found themselves down double digits midway through the period. Coleton Benson (19 points) hit four threes during that stretch for Army.

Stony Brook proceeded to tighten its defense and held Army to 0 of 7 shooting from beyond the arc and just eight points over the final ten minutes of the first half.

“As the game wore on, we were able to get them away from the three-point line, but they shot much better than their percentages early," Ford said. “I didn’t think we were playing horrible defense, I just thought it was good offense.”

Keenan Fitzmorris had 11 points in the first half as Stony Brook trailed 33-28 at the break. He totaled 14 points and a career-high nine rebounds. It was his third consecutive game in double figures.

“The preparation going into games from our coaches and the scouting reports have really helped,” Fitzmorris said. “Teams don’t really deviate much from what they normally do, so good scouting helps a ton."