Stony Brook loses to North Carolina State in Fort Worth Regional opener, 3-0

Second-seeded North Carolina State defeated third-seeded Stony Brook, 3-0, in the opener of the NCAA Fort Worth Regional on Friday afternoon at TCU's Lupton Stadium.

Stony Brook (34-15-1) will meet fourth-seeded Sacred Heart (23-31-1) in an elimination game at 3:30 p.m. EDT Saturday. Sacred Heart dropped a 10-0 decision to top-seeded TCU (44-11) Friday night in the double-elimination tournament.

"The players won't get a sense of urgency from me," Stony Brook coach Matt Senk said. "We're disappointed but we feel like, if we get a few more timely hits, we'll get back to our winning ways."

Logan Ratledge of 24th-ranked N.C. State (35-21) hit a two-run homer in the fifth to break a scoreless tie. After working the count full and fouling off four straight pitches, Ratledge hit the 11th pitch of the at-bat about 330 feet just inside the leftfield foul pole.

"[Ratledge's] at-bat was one of the best you can have," Senk said. "[He] came out on top that time. That's part of the game."

Seawolves starter Daniel Zamora (7-3), who hadn't lost in his previous nine starts, allowed two earned runs in 62/3 innings in Stony Brook's first loss in 11 games.

Stony Brook had six hits, three by America East player of the year Jack Parenty and two by freshman Bobby Honeyman.

Parenty began Stony Brook's best scoring opportunity with a one-out single to center in the sixth. After walks to Rob Chavarria and Casey Baker, N.C. State reliever Will Gilbert got Andruw Gazzola to hit into a 6-4-3 double play.

N.C. State starter Curt Britt threw 51/3 shutout innings.

Baker had his hitting streak stopped at 18 games, but there's optimism for hitting in this scenic setting, which can turn into a hitter's park with a shift of the wind.

"I could see the ball well with the trees as a background," Parenty said. "It's big and you can hit some gaps in the outfield."