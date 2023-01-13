Tyler Stephenson-Moore wins it for Stony Brook over Drexel

Against the best defensive team in the conference, Stony Brook showed its mettle Thursday night, hitting every clutch basket late and proving once again that the new kids in town are not to be trifled with in the CAA. And it was the most clutch shot, from someone who had been Stony Brook’s catalyst all night, that gave Stony Brook its third CAA win.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore’s teardrop with 9 seconds left clanged off the front iron and went down, giving the Seawolves a 67-66 win over Drexel at Island Federal Arena. Stephenson-Moore led all scorers with 21 points. Frankie Policelli had 16.

Stephenson-Moore’s layup with 47 seconds gave Stony Brook a 65-64 lead. Jamie Bergens answered with a jumper to put Drexel back up 66-65 with 22.3 seconds left

Stony Brook tied the score late in the second half, leading to the back-and-forth ending. Tanahj Pettway hit a three with 9:19 left to cut the Drexel lead to 50-44 and then Stephenson-Moore slammed down a dunk with 8:35 left to cut the lead to 50-46. Policelli made it a two-point game with two free-throws with 8:05 left. After Drexel missed three-of-four free throws, Kenan Sarvan tied the score at 51 with a three with 6:53 left. Drexel was then called for an offensive foul and Kaine Roberts layup gave Stony Brook a 53-51 lead. On the next possession, a jumper from Drexel’s Coletrane Washington tied the score at 53.

Stony Brook dominated the first 10 minutes of the game, but found themselves tied at 26 at the half. Drexel closed the opening 20 on a 6-0 run, punctuated by a Justin Moore three from the corner with seven seconds left to tie the score. The Seawolves shot 42% from the field in the first half and 18 percent (2-for-11) from three. Drexel shot 37% from the field in the first half and 3 of 13 (23 percent) from three.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Stephenson-Moore, who led all first-half scorers with 13 points, opened the game on a tear — one that had the crowd loud and boisterous. Stephenson-Moore scored nine straight points, and nine of the Seawolves first 14. His jumper with 13:48 left gave Stony Brook a 14-5 lead.

But Drexel crept their way back, and slowly quieted the crowd. A 6-0 run midway through the first half cut the Stony Brook lead to 19-15 with 8:28 left before halftime. A three-point play from Moore cut it to 21-18 with 5:14 left.

Stony Brook woke up again, with four more points from Moore and a Kaine Roberts free throw that pushed their lead back to 26-18, but they failed to close out the final 1:29.

Both Stony Brook and Drexel have struggled to score this season. Stony Brook entered the game ranked 13th in the CAA in scoring, averaging a shade over 63 points per game. Drexel isn’t much better, clocking in at 12th with a little over 65 ppg.