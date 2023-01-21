Stony Brook can't keep up with late UNCW surge

Stony Brook found itself in the game late, but a poor offensive performance sent the Seawolves to their third consecutive loss.

Stony Brook suffered a 62-51 loss against UNCW on Saturday afternoon at Island Federal Arena in a Colonial Athletic Association matchup. The Seawolves shot 38.8% from the field and went just 5-for-22 on three-point attempts.

“This team plays a style that we struggle with, they use full-court pressure, make us make plays off the dribble and drive at us on the other end,” coach Geno Ford said. “We have to play excellent to beat a team that plays that style and obviously we weren’t excellent today.”

Tyler Stephenson-Moore finished with 10 points but went scoreless in the second half for 17 minutes, before scoring his first basket of the half with 2:07 remaining. On the next possession, he committed a blocking foul as Trazarien White was attempting to put up a shot. It was his fifth foul and relegated Stony Brook’s leading scorer to watch the remainder of the game from the sideline.

“We’re down five at that point, so I can’t say we would’ve won if it wasn’t called, but that certainly felt like the final nail in the coffin,” Ford said. “Tyler knew he had four fouls, so he was trying to avoid him, I thought the kid [White] was spinning a bit out of control.”

Maleeck Harden-Hayes gave the Seawolves trouble early in the second half after a lackluster offensive showing from both teams in the first half. He connected on four consecutive three-pointers as UNCW took a quick 34-23 lead with just under 17 minutes remaining.

Stony Brook found some offense as it climbed back into the game with a 13-2 run, tying things up at 36 apiece after back-to-back three-pointers from Kenan Sarvan and Toby Onyekonwu. Onykeonwu finished with a team-high 11 points, Sarvan scored nine.

UNCW responded with a 13-4 run, as Harden-Hayes scored seven during the stretch. He finished off a possession during the run with a three-point play, after the Seawolves gave up three offensive rebounds. He finished with a game-high 31 points and five three-pointers.

“We went with a box-and-one defense on Harden-Hayes, which we haven’t done all year,” Ford said. “We caught them off guard with that and they couldn’t run offense, but we couldn’t come up with the rebounds. “

Scoring was at a premium in the first half, as UNCW led 22-21 heading into halftime. The two teams combined to score just five points over the final 7:57 of the first half. UNCW (16-6, 6-3) went 10-for-27 from the field in the first half, and Stony Brook went 8-for-25.

Stony Brook (7-13, 3-4) did an impressive job guarding Seahawks leading scorer White. They held him scoreless and limited him to just three shots in the first half and just five total points for the game.

“The top of this league is so much different than the America East and the depth is much better,” Ford said. “If you don’t play well at home in this league, you have a slim chance. On the road if you don’t, you’ll get embarrassed.’