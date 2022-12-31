Frankie Policelli scores 17 to lift Stony Brook men's basketball over Northeastern

BOSTON — Frankie Policelli scored 17 points as Stony Brook beat Northeastern 65-61 on Saturday for its first-ever conference game as a member of the Colonial Athletic Association

Policelli also contributed eight rebounds for the Seawolves (5-9, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Keenan Fitzmorris added 16 points and Tanahj Pettway scored 15.

"Heck of a road win for us to open our first CAA season. I thought several guys stepped up and played well," coach Geno Ford. We shared the ball and got four guys in double figures. We need to continue to work to get better because all of these games, home or away, will be hard."

The Huskies (5-8, 1-1) were led by Jahmyl Telfort, who posted 16 points. Chris Doherty added 11 points, four assists and two steals for Northeastern.

Stony Brook visits Monmouth on Thursday.