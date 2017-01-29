Stony Brook women beaten by Vermont’s late run

Candice Wright scored seven points in the final 3:32 and Vermont closed on a 10-1 run to defeat visiting Stony Brook, 53-43, yesterday.

Just 14 seconds before Wright’s layup sparked the run, Stony Brook’s Aaliyah Worley missed a pair of foul shots with her team trailing, 43-42.

“We were down one at the free-throw line,” coach Caroline McCombs said, “and had an opportunity to tie it or take the lead and unfortunately we weren’t able to. We just had a couple of breakdowns and they were able to score and we couldn’t come down and convert on the other end.”

The Seawolves (9-12, 2-6 America East) led twice, by one point, and did not trail by more than eight points until the game ending run by Vermont (6-14, 3-5).

“I thought we did a great job defensively,” McCombs said. “We held them to 0-for-13 from three and forced 17 turnovers. So our defense kept us in the ballgame today.”

Elizabeth Manner led Stony Brook with 14 points, 10 in the second half. She scored in double figures for the eighth time this season.

Kori Bayne-Walker and Davion Wingate each chipped in with nine points.

The Seawolves were limited to a season-low 25.9-percent shooting from the field, though they matched a season-best by committing just nine turnovers.

Stony Brook returns home to host New Hampshire Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the first game of a Stony Brook-New Hampshire doubleheader.