Stony Brook women’s lacrosse takes No. 1 spot across all three rankings

For the first time in program history, the Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team has earned a No. 1 ranking in a national poll.

The Seawolves swept the national rankings as Inside Lacrosse, US Lacrosse and IWLCA all deemed the Seawolves the nation’s top team Monday after a 16-3 rout of Denver on Sunday afternoon.

Stony Brook’s 3-0 start, with each win against a ranked opponent, coupled with former No. 1 Maryland’s 16-15 loss to North Carolina in overtime Saturday, opened the door for the Seawolves to make program history.