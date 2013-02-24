Tommy Brenton, Stony Brook down Maine
ORONO, Maine -- Tommy Brenton tallied 13 points, a career-high 20 rebounds and seven assists to help Stony Brook clinch at least a share of the America East Conference regular season title, defeating Maine 69-53 Sunday.
Jameel Warney added 15 points and Dave Coley had 12 for Stony Brook (21-6, 12-2), which has won four straight and set a program record with its 11th road victory of the season.
Ahead 35-25 at halftime, the Seawolves opened the second half on a 20-7 run, capped by Warney's dunk to make it 55-32 with 12:28 remaining.
Stony Brook was ahead by double figures the entire second half, and led by as many as 23 points.
The Seawolves held a 44-28 edge in points in the paint, while holding the Black Bears to 34.5 percent (20 of 58) shooting for the game.
Alasdair Fraser scored 15 points for Maine (11-17, 6-9).