Ellie Masera's five goals and three assists power Stony Brook women's lacrosse to CAA title

Stony Brook’s first season in the CAA has brought it a conference championship.

Ellie Masera scored five goals and handed out three assists as No. 1 Stony Brook defeated No. 2 Towson. 19-4, in the Colonial Athletic Conference women’s lacrosse championship at Tiger Field in Maryland.

The Seawolves got off to a quick start as they held a commanding 8-1 lead after the first quarter. Masera and Kailyn Hart each scored two goals and had an assist in the quarter. Hart finished with four goals.

The second quarter was no different as Stony Brook outscored Towson 6-1 to take a 14-2 lead into the half. Morgan Mitchell scored two goals and assisted Masera on another. Mitchell finished with three goals and two assists.

Stony Brook (14-3, 7-0 CAA) is currently ranked No. 10 in the country and has picked up three wins this season against opponents ranked within the top 20.

The win marks a ninth consecutive conference championship for the Seawolves. They had won eight straight titles in the America East before being banned from participating in the final a year ago following their decision to move to the CAA.

Stony Brook will be making a 10th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Seawolves have won at least one NCAA Tourney game in their last six appearances.