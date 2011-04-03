Switzer, McArdle do trick for St. John's
Keith Switzer and Kieran McArdle brought a play they fine-tune outside the dormitories on the St. John's campus to the largest venue they've ever played in.
McArdle, a 2010 Connetquot alum, assisted Switzer for what proved to be the winner in the Red Storm's 9-8 men's lacrosse victory over Rutgers in the first game of the Big City Classic at New Meadowlands Stadium Sunday.
McArdle, who finished with a goal and a career-high four assists, was stationed behind the net when he found fellow freshman Switzer for the man-up goal with 6:05 left in the fourth to make it 9-6. He attempted to set up Switzer right before, but Switzer didn't have a clear shot. So they ran it one more time.
"We're always practicing that play," McArdle said. "Even at the dorms."
Charlie Holenstein's four goals led St. John's (3-6, 1-1 Big East). His final score came on an assist from McArdle with 4:36 left in the first half and gave the Red Storm a 6-4 lead.
Rutgers (5-4, 0-2) tied it at 6 with 7:35 to play in the third before St. John's scored three straight. Brothers Scott and Matt Klimchak scored to cut the lead to 9-8 late, but the Scarlet Knights couldn't get the equalizer.