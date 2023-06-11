Teel, Edgington lead Virginia to 12-2 win over Duke for super regional title

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kyle Teel drove in four runs, Brian Edgington pitched a complete game, and Virginia rolled past Duke 12-2 on Sunday to win the Charlottesville Super Regional.

The Cavaliers won the super regional series 2-1 and advanced to the College World Series for the sixth time.

Edgington (9-3) allowed a two-run home run, otherwise scattering nine hits. He struck out 11, issuing one walk.

Virginia jumped out front with a five-run second inning in which four players drove in runs. Harrison Didawick, Griff O'Ferrall and Ethan O'Donnell delivered consecutive RBI singles and Teel capped the inning with a two-run single. Teel used a sacrifice fly and a single two drive in his other two runs.

The 5-0 lead held up until the sixth inning when Jay Beshears hit a two-run home run to left field for Duke. Virginia responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning, the big hit being a two-run home run by Ethan Anderson.

Leading 9-2, Virginia added two runs in the seventh and capped the scoring with an eighth-inning home run by Anthony Stephan.

Duke's Ryan Higgins (3-1) took the loss after being relieved in the second inning.

Virginia is a one-time CWS champion, having defeated Vanderbilt in 2015.