Texas Tech beats UConn 3-2 behind Molina's 10 strikeouts

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Texas Tech starter Mason Molina (6-2) struck out 10 in six innings and the Red Raiders took down UConn 3-2 on Friday in the Gainesville Regional.

No. 3 seed Texas Tech (40-21), in its seventh consecutive postseason bid, moves on to the winner’s bracket on Saturday, while second-seeded UConn (43-16-1) plays a loser-out game. The Red Raiders reached 40 wins for the sixth time since 2013 under coach Tim Tadlock.

Zac Vooletich hit a two-run single up the middle in the fifth inning to give Texas Tech a 3-0 lead.

UConn trimmed its deficit to 3-2 with two runs in the seventh. The Huskies had another scoring chance in the eighth, but Texas Tech reliever Brandon Beckel stranded the tying run at third to end the inning.

Molina (6-2) allowed just one hit and two earned runs, and Josh Sanders picked up his first save of the season.