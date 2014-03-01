The tournament is coming
The NCAA Tournament is right around the corner. This list below consists of teams we think are locks and teams that are on the bubble.
America East – In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None.
AAC – In: Cincinnati, Louisville, SMU, UConn, Memphis; Bubble: None
Atlantic 10 – In: St. Louis, St. Joseph’s, UMass, VCU; Bubble: George Washington (20-7, 8-5), Richmond (18-10, 8-5)
ACC – In: Virginia, Syracuse, Duke, North Carolina, Pittsburgh; Bubble: Clemson (17-10, 8-7)
Atlantic Sun – In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None
Big 12 – In: Kansas, Iowa State, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas State; Bubble: None
Big East – In: Villanova, Creighton, Xavier; Bubble: Marquette (17-11, 9-6), Providence (18-10, 8-7), St. John’s (18-11, 8-8)
Big Sky – In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None
Big South – In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None
Big Ten – In: Michigan, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Iowa; Bubble: Nebraska (16-11, 8-7).
Big West – In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None
CAA – In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None
C-USA – In: Southern Miss; Bubble: Louisiana Tech (23-6, 11-3), Middle Tennessee State (21-8, 11-3)
Horizon – In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None
Ivy – In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None
MAAC – In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None
MAC - In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None
MEAC - In: Tournament champion; Bubble: Toledo (23-5, 11-4)
MVC – In: Wichita State; Bubble: None
Mountain West – In: San Diego State (13-2, 24-3), New Mexico (24-3, 13-2); Bubble: UNLV
NEC – In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None
Ohio Valley – In: Belmont (22-8, Belmont); Bubble: None
PAC-12 – In: Arizona, UCLA, Arizona State, Colorado; Bubble: Stanford (18-9, 9-6), California (18-10, 9-6)
Patriot League – In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None
SEC – In: Florida, Kentucky, Arkansas; Bubble: Georgia (16-11, 10-5), LSU (17-10, 8-7), Tennessee (17-11, 8-7), Ole Miss (17-11, 8-7)
Southern – In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None
Southland – In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None
SWAC - In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None
Summit – In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None
Sunbelt – In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None
WCC – In: Gonzaga, Bubble: BYU (20-10, 12-5)
WAC – In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None