The tournament is coming

The NCAA Tournament is right around the corner. This list below consists of teams we think are locks and teams that are on the bubble.

America East – In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None.

AAC – In: Cincinnati, Louisville, SMU, UConn, Memphis; Bubble: None

Atlantic 10 – In: St. Louis, St. Joseph’s, UMass, VCU; Bubble: George Washington (20-7, 8-5), Richmond (18-10, 8-5)

ACC – In: Virginia, Syracuse, Duke, North Carolina, Pittsburgh; Bubble: Clemson (17-10, 8-7)

Atlantic Sun – In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None

Big 12 – In: Kansas, Iowa State, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas State; Bubble: None

Big East – In: Villanova, Creighton, Xavier; Bubble: Marquette (17-11, 9-6), Providence (18-10, 8-7), St. John’s (18-11, 8-8)

Big Sky – In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None

Big South – In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None

Big Ten – In: Michigan, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Iowa; Bubble: Nebraska (16-11, 8-7).

Big West – In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None

CAA – In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None

C-USA – In: Southern Miss; Bubble: Louisiana Tech (23-6, 11-3), Middle Tennessee State (21-8, 11-3)

Horizon – In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None

Ivy – In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None

MAAC – In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None

MAC - In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None

MEAC - In: Tournament champion; Bubble: Toledo (23-5, 11-4)

MVC – In: Wichita State; Bubble: None

Mountain West – In: San Diego State (13-2, 24-3), New Mexico (24-3, 13-2); Bubble: UNLV

NEC – In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None

Ohio Valley – In: Belmont (22-8, Belmont); Bubble: None

PAC-12 – In: Arizona, UCLA, Arizona State, Colorado; Bubble: Stanford (18-9, 9-6), California (18-10, 9-6)

Patriot League – In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None

SEC – In: Florida, Kentucky, Arkansas; Bubble: Georgia (16-11, 10-5), LSU (17-10, 8-7), Tennessee (17-11, 8-7), Ole Miss (17-11, 8-7)

Southern – In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None

Southland – In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None

SWAC - In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None

Summit – In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None

Sunbelt – In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None

WCC – In: Gonzaga, Bubble: BYU (20-10, 12-5)

WAC – In: Tournament champion; Bubble: None