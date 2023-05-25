Top-seeded Stanford powers way to 18-10 win over Cal in Pac-12 Tournament

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Carter Graham's three-run double capped a six-run sixth inning and top-seeded Stanford flexed its muscles late in an 18-10 victory over California in the second round of pool play at the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday night.

The Cardinal (38-14) trailed 5-2 before scoring 16 runs over the final four innings.

Rodney Green Jr. had a sacrifice fly in the first inning and scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth to help the Golden Bears (24-28) build a 5-2 lead.

Stanford opened the floodgates with a six-run eighth and then scored four more times in the ninth.

Malcolm Moore had four hits with an RBI and three runs scored for the Cardinal. Alberto Rios collected three hits, scoring four times and driving in a pair. Braden Montgomery and Rios hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth. Montgomery's was a two-run shot.

Caleb Lomavita hit a three-run homer in the eighth for Cal.

Brandt Pancer (2-0) came in and got the final two outs of the fifth inning and then benefited from the Cardinal's six-run sixth to get the win.

Reliever Robert Aivazian (0-4) took the loss for the Golden Bears. Aivazian pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing five runs — two earned — on three hits and three walks.

Stanford will close out pool play against No. 6 seed Oregon in Thursday's nightcap, while No. 9 seed Cal is eliminated after a first-round 3-2 loss to the Ducks.