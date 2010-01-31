Trailing by 25, Farmingdale wins by one behind Blakney's 24

Kimberly Blakney had 24 points, including a pair of free throws with 30 seconds left, as Farmingdale State overcame a 25-point halftime deficit for a 69-68 win over Mount St. Vincent in a Skyline women's basketball game Saturday.

Jeanette Zubizarreta (eight points) hit back-to-back three-pointers after halftime to help the Rams (18-0, 12-0 Skyline) cut the deficit to eight midway through the second half.

St. John's 70 Providence 46: St. John's freshman and North Babylon graduate Eugeneia McPherson had a career-high 12 points, shooting 4-for-6 for the host Red Storm (18-3, 6-2), which won its fifth straight. McPherson's previous high was 11 points. Joy McCorvey added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Hartford 60, Stony Brook 42: Misha Horsey had 12 points and Crystal Rushin 10 for Stony Brook (6-15, 4-5 America East).

C.W. Post 54, St. Thomas Aquinas 46: Janea Aiken had 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for Post (15-4, 10-3 ECC), which has won 12 of its last 13. Gina Catherall added 13 points for the Pioneers.

Dowling 68, New York Tech 51: Janika Sundstrom had 12 points and Kasonna Samms 15 rebounds, seven points and four blocks for Dowling (13-6, 8-5 ECC).

Molloy 62, Mercy 46: E.J. Dreyer had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Molloy (12-6, 9-4 ECC).

Suffolk CC-Selden 59, Sullivan CC 44: Leah Elezar and Tyisha Johnson each had 17 points for Suffolk (12-2, 8-2 Region XV).

MEN'S BASKETBALL

C.W. Post 77, St. Thomas Aquinas 59: Post (15-4, 10-2 ECC) had five players score in double figures, including Nemanja Jokic and Jonathan Kohler with 18 points each. Gil Montalvo had 11 assists.

New York Tech 67, Dowling 64: Dominic Scurry (15 points) converted a three-point play with five seconds left to give New York Tech (8-11, 5-7 ECC) the win.

Molloy 106, Mercy 93: Brian Hutchinson had 36 points and 13 rebounds for Molloy (9-12, 7-6 ECC).

Suffolk CC-Brentwood 75, Ulster 61: Keith Anderson had 17 points and Anthony Parris 16 for Suffolk (12-8, 7-5 Region XV).

Wagner 74, Sacred Heart 73: Chris Martin scored on a driving layup with 6 seconds left.