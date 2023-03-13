SportsCollege

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

By The Associated Press

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

Dropped out: No. 22 Oregon State (11-4); No. 25 Auburn (12-3).

Others receiving votes: Miami (Fla.) (10-6) 75; Oregon State (11-4) 66; Florida Gulf Coast (14-3) 54; UC Santa Barbara (11-3) 49; Auburn (12-3) 45; Arizona (12-3) 42; Iowa (11-3) 41; Troy (13-3) 33; Wofford (14-1) 22; Georgia Tech (13-3) 21; Grand Canyon (11-4) 20; Kentucky (14-2) 13; UC Irvine (11-3) 12; Washington (12-3) 7; Georgia (12-4) 6; Maryland (8-7) 6; Washington State (13-2) 5; Connecticut (8-4) 2; Old Dominion (13-2) 2; West Virginia (10-4) 2; Dallas Baptist (11-5) 1; Nebraska (9-4) 1.

