USMMA men's basketball coach Danny Nee resigns

USMMA men's basketball coach Danny Nee has resigned, interim athletic director Bill Fell said.

Nee had been placed on administrative leave in January after Superintendent Rear Admiral James Hellis said the academy was investigating an unspecified incident involving a student at the academy.

Fell said that David Muchnick, who has been coaching the team since Jan. 14, will remain in an interim role as a search begins for a permanent replacement.

Nee, who previously coached at Ohio, Nebraska, Robert Morris and Duquesne was 46-45 in four seasons for Division III USMMA. He was not available for comment.