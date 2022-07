Creighton hit a school-record three-pointers in its 96-68 blowout of No.4 Villanova on Monday. The Blue Jays hit nine straight three-pointers at one point. Creighton's previous record was 20, set against Chatanooga in 2005.

Ethan Wragge went 9-for-14 from behind the arc and scored 27 points in the win. Here's Gus Johnson's call.

