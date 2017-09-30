Judge for yourself: Aaron Judge’s amazing season

How do you quantify the amazing rookie season of Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge? Let us count some of the ways:

* Going into Sunday’s 162nd game of the regular season, Judge is batting .284 with 52 home runs, 114 RBIs and 128 runs. He leads the American League in home runs, runs, walks (127) and strikeouts (208).

* Judge broke the all-time rookie home run record with his 50th on Monday. Mark McGwire hit 49 for the A’s in 1987.

* Judge’s 33 home runs at Yankee Stadium are the most by a Yankee in his home ballpark since Babe Ruth hit 32 in 1921, when the Yankees played at the Polo Grounds. The first Yankee Stadium opened in 1923.

* Judge’s 8.1 WAR, according to FanGraphs, leads all big-league players and is the fifth-highest by a rookie in MLB history.

* Judge was voted an All-Star Game starter with the highest total (4,488,702) in the AL. He won the All-Star Game Home Run Derby.

* Judge in September hit .311 with 29 runs, 15 HRs and 32 RBIs — his highest home run and RBI total in any month. Judge led the AL in September in HRs, RBIs and walks (28).

* Judge was voted AL Rookie of the Month in April, May and June and was AL Player of the Month in June.

* Judge is a lock for AL Rookie of the Year and is a leading candidate for the MVP award. Only two players have won both awards in the same season: Fred Lynn of the Red Sox in 1975 and Ichiro Suzuki of the Mariners in 2001.

* According to MLB.com Statcast, Judge has the four hardest-hit balls this season, with exit velocities ranging from 121.1 to 119 miles per hour. His average exit velocity is 95.6. He hit the longest home run, an estimated 495 feet on June 11. His home run to the back of the leftfield bleachers on Saturday was estimated at 484 feet with an exit velocity of 118.3.