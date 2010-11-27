Rieber: If Jeter leaves, then what?

Let's suspend disbelief for a moment and say Derek Jeter doesn't re-sign with the Yankees. Where would they go for a shortstop in 2011?

We asked a veteran baseball executive if the free-agent and trade market for shortstops is a good one.

"No," he replied.

We can't argue with that. Other than Jeter, here's the free-agent crop:

Orlando Cabrera, Cesar Izturis, Edgar Renteria, Miguel Tejada, Juan Uribe.

"Band-Aid types," the executive said.

Renteria and Uribe starred in the postseason for the champion Giants, with Renteria earning World Series MVP honors, but neither played the position full-time. Cabrera has a World Series ring from the 2004 Red Sox, but he's played for five teams in the last four seasons. Tejada is more of a third baseman now. Izturis hit .230 for the Orioles last season.

All are at least 30 years old. Cabrera and Tejada are 36, same as Jeter.

The trade market includes Tampa Bay's Jason Bartlett and Boston's Marco Scutaro - two AL East teams that probably wouldn't make a deal with the Yankees.

New Arizona general manager (and Brian Cashman pal) Kevin Towers could make Stephen Drew available, but last week, he said of Drew and rightfielder Justin Upton: "I'm not shopping those guys. My approach is, I'm willing to listen on anyone. Those two are great players. It would have to be a hell of a baseball deal to move either one of those guys."

So where would the Yankees go? Said the executive: "It would be interesting if there were that stud guy out there."

There is one "stud guy," but there's no indication he's out there: Florida's Hanley Ramirez.

Ramirez turns 27 two days before Christmas. He hit .300 with 21 home runs, 76 RBIs and 32 stolen bases in what was a down year for him. He is in the middle of a reasonable $70-million contract that is in force through 2014.

But the Marlins are moving into a new ballpark in 2012. Owner Jeffrey Loria recently said of Ramirez, "[Trade] rumors are started by others, others who might like to have him, or see him there. We don't start those rumors. Hanley is our shortstop. I love him, he knows that, and I hope he retires with us."

Could the Yankees replace Jeter? Sure. Everyone can be replaced. But forget the PR implications - would they be better on the field without him in 2011?

Doesn't seem like it. And that's another reason we expect to be sampling the free buffet at a Jeter news conference at Yankee Stadium in December or January.