Will Jimenez haunt Cashman?

If the Yankees are going to score 12 runs in the first inning every day, as they did in the second game of Saturday's day-night doubleheader sweep of the Orioles, then Brian Cashman is 100 percent right in not going all-out to acquire a No. 2-type starter before Sunday's non-waivers trade deadline.

If they aren't, then it's hard to imagine the Yankees going deep in the playoffs with the starters they have now. But we really can't blame Cashman for not getting Ubaldo Jimenez.

You can if you're a Yankees fan. We're sure many of you are not happy Sunday.

Here's the problem: As of Saturday night, there was only one No. 2- type starter on the trade market. That was Jimenez, who at his best is actually a No. 1.

But he hasn't been at his best this year. He has been statistically as good as Dillon Gee and Bartolo Colon with a WAR (Wins Above Replacement Level) of 1.9. Last year, Jimenez's WAR was 6.8, second-best in the NL.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

So Jimenez is on his way to Cleveland after Saturday night's deal with the Rockies. The Yankees just didn't value him as a No. 1 or even a No. 2. So they never got close enough with Colorado to truly consider whether he was worth surrendering one or two of the crown jewels of their player development system such as Manny Banuelos, Dellin Betances or Jesus Montero. Certainly not all three.

If Cashman and Co. are wrong about Jimenez, we will know soon enough. If the righthander is revived by his new surroundings and leads the Indians to the AL Central crown, then Cashman was wrong. But the Yankees pay him to make these judgments about available talent, and he made his about Jimenez.

recommended reading All-Long Island baseball history

Cashman did not return a call for comment Saturday.

We're a big believer in trading prospects for proven talent. Letting Eduardo Nuñez stand in the way of getting Cliff Lee, as Cashman reportedly did last July? Not smart, because Lee is a true No. 1 and Nuñez is a replaceable part.

It's a little bit funny, but the Lee non-trade continues to echo through Yankee Stadium and fuels the Yankees' current pitching predicament.

Not getting Lee -- remember how close it seemed to be? -- begot the Mariners' trading him to the Rangers, which begot the Yankees' loss to Texas in the ALCS, which begot Lee's signing with the Phillies in the offseason.

Maybe there's isn't a straight line to all that begotting. But the Yankees didn't have enough starting pitching against Texas in 2010 and don't look as though they will no matter whom they face in 2011, if they make it, which we think they will.

While a Yankees season without a World Series title is not a failure, that should always be the goal when you have the most resources and highest payroll in the sport. But Cashman can't force the best free agents to come to New York any more than he can force teams to trade him their best pitcher for Ramiro Peña, Kei Igawa and a free dinner at NYY Steak.

Unless Cashman pulls a mystery starter out of his hat before 4 p.m., the Yankees will go into August with the same rotation they have Sunday: CC Sabathia, A.J. Burnett, Colon, Freddy Garcia, Phil Hughes and Ivan Nova.

Yes, that's six guys for five slots. Because of Saturday's doubleheader, Nova was called up to make his first big-league start since July 1. He cruised after being staked to a 15-0 lead after two innings. He looked good, allowing two runs in seven innings for his ninth win, but the Orioles were the opponent, not potential playoff foes such as the Red Sox or Rangers.

Or the Indians. How awkward would it be for Cashman if Jimenez not only got the Indians to the playoffs but helped Cleveland knock the Yankees out of them?

It would be a little bit funny. But we know Yankees fans wouldn't be laughing.