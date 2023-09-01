Carlos Alcaraz is built for greatness on and off the court

His face is everywhere.

Rolex. Louis Vuitton. BMW. Calvin Klein. Luxury brands with pockets full of dollars seem to be stumbling over themselves to get a piece of Carlos Alcaraz. It seems that everyone wants to be a part of the next big thing, everyone wants to be associated with the most dynamic and exciting young player to come around in a generation.

Alcaraz is young. He’s new. And he’s projected to be very, very rich. The 20-year-old has the potential to become one of the wealthiest athletes on the planet. Bloomberg projected this week that he will be the game's next billionaire tennis star, and with inflation he certainly had the potential to eclipse Roger Federer, the recently retired player who is worth $1.1 billion.

Much has changed since Alcaraz won his first U.S. Open here last year, becoming the youngest player ever to finish No. 1 in the rankings. In addition to adding a bunch of zeros to his bank statement, he also added a second Grand Slam title, beating Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in one of the most absorbing men’s finals in decades.

Yet, much has remained the same for Alcaraz, who defeated Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4) on Ashe Stadium Thursday night in a second-round match at the U.S. Open.

Alcaraz backs up his dynamic, exciting style of play on the court, with a charmingly humble and relatable personality off of it.

He still lives like a teenager instead of a multi-million-dollar budding corporation. In gaps between tournamentsw, he still stays with his parents in a flat above a kebab shop in Murcia, Spain. Before each match, he likes to summon his inner Rocky by playing three songs from the movie “Rocky” with his favorite being eye of the Tiger.

Alcaraz, who had never played on Arthur Ashe before last season, still gets a kick from the feeling he gets walking into the stadium. He no longer takes selfies of himself as he did when he first entered last year, but it’s clear that it means something to him to be back in the place his star was launched last season.

Alcaraz seems to have the kind of personality that can handle the pressure of being a young star. There are some out there who question whether his game will have to adjust over the years, if he can continue to play with the same multi-dimensional aggressive style he uses to steamroll opponents without it taking a toll on his body.

John McEnroe, however, scoffed at the idea that Alcaraz should consider changing anything about his style now, though he said he needs to take care of his body to remain healthy.

“I think the way he plays is absolutely spectacular,” McEnroe said last week. “Every now and then he’s 20 years old – he makes a decision that you think, well, maybe he could have played it a little safer…..Come on. This guy is amazing. Electric is this guy.”

“To think that you would want to tinker -- the guy can do everything. He's the most complete 20-year-old I've ever seen, and that includes Novak and Roger and Rafa.

That’s some pretty heady praise, putting him ahead the tennis trinity who ruled the game for a generation.

Chris Evert also thinks it would be a mistake for Alcaraz to change anything about his game.

“I think that looking at his personality and the fun and the enjoyment that he seems to have on the court by being fearless and by taking risks -- I mean, he's a risk taker. I think that just all fits into his personality, and you can't really take that away from him or try to tame that. I think that would be a mistake.

“He's great for the game, and he just has that kind of style now, that kind of athletic tennis that he's a showman, he's a tremendous athlete, shot maker, personality on the court. I think you can't take any of that away from him and just let him be himself.”

So far, it seems to be working.