Caitlin Clark's rock star status shows growth of women's basketball

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — They had to be there.

Like a significant chunk of the sellout crowd at the Rutgers-Iowa women's basketball game Friday night, Stephanie Coiro and Kerri Leonard of North Bellmore were cheering for the Hawkeyes. It didn’t matter that they had never been to the state of Iowa. Nor did it stop them that they had to drive 65 miles through Friday night traffic and stand on line in the freezing cold for 20 minutes to get into Jersey Mike’s Arena.

These women weren’t going to miss a chance to see Caitlin Clark live.

“She is amazing,” Coiro said. “We started trying to figure out how to get tickets as soon as the schedule came out.”

Stephanie Coiro, left and Kerri Leonard, both of North Bellmore. They are big Caitlin Clark fans. Credit: Newsday/Barbara Barker

The Iowa point guard who is likely to be the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft this year has been selling out arenas all over the country this season. Fresh off a 40-point performance where she beat Michigan State with a shot at the buzzer, Clark did not disappoint her fans Friday night. She had 29 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for her 14th career triple-double to lead Iowa to a 103-69 win.

Fans with signs screamed during her introduction. She was mobbed, almost in Taylor Swift fashion, by mostly young girls seeking selfies and autographs after the game and had to be escorted off the court. The game marked the first sellout at a Rutgers game since 2006 and afterward Rutgers coach Coquese Washington called Clark a “generational talent.”

Clark is not the first player to be labeled a generational talent. But what makes Clark unique is that she is a generational talent at the best of all possible times to be one, thanks to the advent of name, image and likeness opportunities.

As a junior, Clark won every possible player of the year award. She became one of those rare athletes who transcends her sport with a Final Four that include a 41-point game in the semifinals to beat unbeaten South Carolina followed by a hypercompetitive trash-talking matchup against Angel Reese in Iowa’s loss to LSU in the Finals.

Clark has taken full advantage of her higher profile, striking NIL deals with a number of national brands, including Buick, Nike, State Farm and Gatorade. Clark is the first college athlete to appear in a State Farm commercial and, according to On3’s NIL rankings, she has totaled $749,000 in deals.

She is far from the only women’s player getting their face out there. Reese, thanks in large part to her recent multi-year deal with Reebok, is estimated to be the highest compensated women’s basketball player with $1.7 million in deals.

Yes, women’s basketball is finally having its moment.

After the WNBA set viewership records this season, college basketball is poised to do the same. The NCAA and ESPN announced on Thursday a $920 million, eight-year agreement that will give the network exclusive rights to 40 championships. The women’s basketball tournament, which had been traditionally undervalued, accounts for $520 million of that deal or 57%.

“We, as coaches, have been saying that this game has monetary value for years, and that didn’t just pop up after one good Final Four,” Washington, the Rutgers coach, said. “That’s been here for a while. It’s just now that men are starting to realize that this game is worth money.”

There’s something about Clark that connects with young girls. Washington knows that first hand as she said her daughter is a Clark fan and joked “she’s walking home now.”

Clark is used to playing in front of sellout crowds and seems to particularly enjoy the impact she has on fans.

Caitlin Clark fans Layla Lehansky, Leah Railski, Emma Lawrence and Alexa Lehansky, of West Milford, N.J., pose for photos while waiting in line to enter the arena for an NCAA women's basketball game between Iowa and Rutgers Friday in Piscataway, N.J. Credit: AP/Noah K. Murray

“It just takes a second out of my day to make someone else’s day,” Clark said. “ . . . I was that young girl. I remember going to games just like this. I remember wanting a high-five and wanting an autograph and wanting to catch a T-shirt. That really does make your whole year or week and it really just takes a second out of your day. Those are moments they’re going to remember for a really long time.”

Coiro and Leonard, who first fell in love with the game when they were young girls, will also remember Friday’s game. They believe they are witnessing a turning point in women’s sports, and they can’t wait to follow Clark’s career after she turns pro.

“We watch all of her games on the Big Ten network” Leonard said. “It’s so great to have more sports role models for women. Look at this crowd today. More and more people are coming out to support us. Women’s basketball is a great game.”

Long drive, cold weather. So what. They had to be there.