These guys are like the Knicks you grew up watching

It’s finally happened.

The Knicks ran through six coaches, five general managers and countless head-scratching draft picks, including Frank Ntilikina and Kevin Knox, to get to this place. They endured the promise and then disappointment of the Kristaps Porzingis era. And, as was on full display Wednesday night when they hosted the Nets, they survived the humiliating snub of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and ended up all the better.

Now, for the first time since they beat the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2013 playoffs with a team that included All-Stars Carmelo Anthony and Amar’e Stoudemire, the Knicks are good. Possibly really good.

Yet, it’s not just their potential to get past the opening round of the playoffs for the first time in a decade that makes this the most interesting Knicks team in recent memory. It’s the fact that this team plays with a similar attitude to the one that the current millennial Knicks fans grew up watching.

Like the Knicks of the 1990s, these Knicks do not get out-hustled. They don’t get outworked. Yes, there are teams in the East with better players – see the Milwaukee Bucks, see the Celtics, see the Nets a month ago – but the Knicks are one of the few teams that rarely seems to take a game off or even a quarter.

The Knicks entered Wednesday’s game against the Nets having won six straight with the most recent victory having been against the Celtics, who at the time had the league’s best record. The Knicks jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and then closed the game out, never letting their lead get smaller than eight points for the rest of the game.

The Knicks have a grittiness and a toughness that is not just limited to its top players. Neither Julius Randle nor Jalen Brunson had big scoring nights in the win over Boston. Instead, it was players like Mitchell Robinson who kept the Celtics at bay by playing great defense, grabbing 13 rebounds, adding two blocks and 10 points.

“We’re on a mission,” Robinson said after the win. “We wanna be in the playoffs. Everybody wants to be there. Everybody on the team is gonna fight.”

For the past three years, the biggest thing the Nets have had to fight is the national perception that they were the No. 2 NBA team in their two-team market. While Knicks fans have always outnumbered Nets fans, it had to be more than a little humiliating to lose nine straight to the star-studded Nets while having to watch them lead off "SportsCenter" almost every night.

That all changed at the trading deadline when the Nets dealt Durant days after swapping Irving and the Knicks added Josh Hart from Portland.

Heading into Wednesday, the Nets had gone 2-5 since the deadline. The Knicks, meanwhile, were 6-1 and 6-0 since Hart joined the rotation.

That six-game win streak includes a 124-106 win over the Nets on Feb. 13, ending a three-year stretch where the Knicks had been shoved around by the team from Brooklyn.

Now, the Knicks have a chance to pull themselves further up the standings. They entered Wednesday’s game in fifth place in the East with a game lead on the Nets. The Cavaliers, who played Boston Wednesday, entered the night in fourth place with a 3 ½-game lead.

In an era of superstars and super teams, chemistry can be an overlooked thing. More than anything, that seems to be what is pushing this Knicks team. As coach Tom Thibodeau has repeatedly pointed out, this is a team that likes each other and is willing to sacrifice for the greater good.

That, of course, wasn’t always the case in Brooklyn during the KD-Kyrie era as Irving played in just 29 games last season because he was unwilling to take the COVID vaccine that would have allowed him to play in all the Nets home games.

Thibodeau, who was an assistant on the Knicks teams of the '90s, was asked about the similarities between the two teams. While it’s true that this group isn’t scoring 80-something points on a nightly basis, he says the two eras do have a lot in common.

“We talk about that a lot,” Thibodeau said in his pregame news conference. “Every decade the style of play can be different. Fast, slow, obviously shooting the three everyone does today is different. The things that go into winning are the same. Unselfishness. Hard work. Discipline.”

In other words, play like the teams your fans grew up watching.