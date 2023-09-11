Novak Djokovic shows his greatness, endurance with 24th Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic was so ready for this moment.

He was ready to make history — so ready to make a strong claim on being the greatest player of all time — that he had a T-shirt honoring his late friend Kobe Bryant printed up, folded and put into a duffel courtside at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Minutes after winning a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title by defeating Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final, Djokovic changed into the shirt that both paid tribute to Bryant and underscored the kind of greatness it takes to win consistently at a very high level.

After watching the 36-year-old emerge from this exhilarating and exhausting final with a 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 win, there is no denying Djokovic’s greatness.

There was a level of redemption in the win. The last time we saw Djokovic in an Open final, he was sobbing into a towel after failing in his bid in 2021 to become the first player in more than 50 years to win a calendar Grand Slam. That loss was also to Medvedev and it was also in straight sets.

“I don’t know where to start. This means the world to me,” Djokovic said in his on-court interview. “To make history in this sport is remarkable and special.”

So special that fans were cheering consistently for Djokovic. No, their support did not reach Coco Gauff level, but the respect was there.

It hasn’t always been easy for fans to fully give their hearts to Djokovic. Earlier in his career, he was dismissed as an interloper who was trying to be the third wheel to tennis' favorite couple, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. While he was recognized for his greatness in his 2021 attempt here, he lost some fans when he refused to get vaccinated last year and had to skip the event.

It’s hard not to be in awe of the season Djokovic had, reaching all four Grand Slam Finals and winning every one except Wimbledon.

Just as it’s hard not to be in awe of the fact that he could add more Grand Slam titles to this one.

“Eventually one day I will leave tennis in about 23, 24 years,” Djokovic said with a laugh at his news conference.

Djokovic won his first Grand Slam at age 20, disrupting Federer and Nadal’s streak of 11 consecutive majors with a win at the Australian Open in 2008. Djokovic said earlier this year that the 36-year-old him would be able to beat his 20-year-old self.

Watching the marathon points the two played Sunday, one has to believe Djokovic knows what he’s talking about. Because while Djokovic has gotten smarter as a player, he hasn’t lost much.

It was exhausting on Sunday just to watch the second set, which was the longest played at the Open this year (1 hour, 44 minutes). At times, Djokovic looked as if he was struggling with a muscle cramp. Yet he managed to work through it and tap into a new energy reserve. First, he erased a set point and then he won a tiebreak that included four rallies of 17 strokes or more.

Medvedev not only lost the tiebreaker, he seemed to have lost his spirit as he could do little to prolong the match in the final set. Afterward, sharing the awards stand with Djokovic, it was clear he was in awe of his opponent’s stamina.

“What are you still doing here?” Medvedev said with a smile. “I don’t know when you are planning to slow down.”

Djokovic said before the match that he has no plans for retirement. And with the way he trains, there could be plenty more Grand Slam titles in his future.

A story goes that Djokovic’s wife, Jelena, was once asked in an interview what her husband did when he was home. “Stretch,” she said without missing a beat. Djokovic’s diet and fitness regime had been well documented and may even rival that of another great, his friend Tom Brady.

In fact, it’s hard not to draw comparisons between the two athletes who are said to be friends and were caught on video two days ago talking in the hallway at Arthur Ashe Stadium. After the two hugged, Brady told Djokovic to “keep kicking [butt], like always.”

Djokovic replied: “Trying.”

Indeed, he is and may be doing so for many years to come.