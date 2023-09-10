Novak Djokovic beats Daniil Medvedev for U.S. Open title, becoming first to win 24 Grand Slams in Open era

Novak Djokovic made history by ignoring it. He defied time by respecting it.

Djokovic defeated No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, 6—3, 7-6(5), 6-3 at the U.S. Open to capture his record-tying 24th Grand Slam Sunday, matching Margaret Court’s Slam record. And he prepared by spending the prior 48 hours refusing to think about the grandeur of his potential achievement, and acknowledging that, at 36, any Grand Slam could be his last.

“You need to reinvent yourself, because everyone else does,” he said. “As a 36-year-old competing with 20-year-olds, I probably have to do it more than I have ever done it in order to keep my body in shape, in order to be able to recover so that I can perform on the highest level consistently.”

And perform he did.

In an environment where he’s long played spoiler and troll, Djokovic not only captured the crowd, but he captured the crown – outlasting the 27-year-old Russian in a grueling one hour, 44-minute second set that proved to be a pivotal point of a historic performance. It was a rematch of the 2021 Open, when Medvedev spoiled Djokovic’s attempt at a calendar Grand Slam.

All of it was made more remarkable by Djokovic’s clear vulnerability.

He stretched his legs often in the second set. He stumbled. And at one point, Djokovic even laid down on the court, his chest rising and falling rapidly with labored breath. (The average rally length was 6.26, with 54 rallies of nine shots or more.)

“I was losing air on so many occasions, and my legs, as well,” he said. “I don't recall being so exhausted after rallies really as I have been in the second set.”

But then, Djokovic reminded the world exactly who it was dealing with, clawing back and looking to his six-year-old daughter in the stands for support.

“When I was going through the very stressful moments, particularly in the second set when I needed a little bit of a push, of a strength, of, yeah, just lightness, I guess, she gave me a smile, a fist pump,” he said. “After that set break, I regained my energy.”

The win cements him as the best player of all time, and though no one can know how much longer he can play at this level, it seems likely that this Slam won’t be his last.

“I want to ask Novak what you’re still doing here,” Medvedev joked. “C’mon.”

This is Djokovic's third major this year and his 14th hardcourt major title. When he gets named No. 1 Monday, it will be his 390th week at the top of the pack, a record.

Along the way, the man who was literally booed off the court in 2008, jeered again in 2015 (and once more in 2019), turned the tide of public opinion. And Sunday, it seemed to matter.

When he was gassed, the capacity crowd at Ashe chanted his name. And when he came blazing back in the third set, he encouraged them to keep going. After finally playing to cheers in 2021 – something that, at the time, caused Djokovic to weep – he basked in the new approbation.

Gone was the heel. All hail the hero.

“I really did my best in the last 48 hours not to allow the importance of the moment and what's on the line get to my head,” Djokovic said. “Because two years ago that's what happened, and I underperformed and I wasn't able to be at my best and I was outplayed.”

Djokovic won the first set handily, though it was far from effortless – Medvedev setting the tone by coaxing the elder statesman into long, punishing rallies.

That, though, was only the prelude to a lengthy second set that saw Djokovic rattled – his legs repeatedly tested in the first few games. Tied at 3, the two dueled for 10 minutes before a 31-shot rally allowed Medvedev to hold his serve and sent Djokovic down to the ground, gasping.

“He was tired,” Medvedev said. “He was missing some shots at the end of some long rallies. At the same time, as you say, that's Novak. No matter what, he can be there…That's why [it was a] pity that I didn't win the second set because I felt like I was all over him, like I was dominating in a way.”

After going down 6-5, Djokovic, still shaking out his legs, held his serve on the back of a lengthy baseline rally to get to game point, and then smashed a 121-mph serve that Medvedev couldn’t handle, sending it to a tie-break. The two more-or-less exchanged points until Medvedev netted a backhand to give Djokovic the victory.

That was all Djokovic needed.

Up 4-2, Djokovic broke Medvedev after climbing back from love-30. The Serbian held at love in the next game and eventually closed it out in the ninth game after Medvedev netted a forehand at 40-30.

As he sat with his trophy, Djokovic thought about the past - it was so hard to imagine something like this when he was a kid growing up in war-torn Serbia, he said - and the future.

“Eventually one day I will leave tennis in about 23, 24 years,” Djokovic said to laughter. “And there are going to be new young players coming up. Until then, I guess you'll see me a bit more.”