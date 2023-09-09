Novak Djokovic still earns every win and holds off the youngsters

Novak Djokovic was patient, ever so patient

For two hours and 41 minutes of his U.S. Open semifinal match Friday, Djokovic remained stone faced. He ignored Ben Shelton’s fist pumps and shouts. He let the player that some have nicknamed Box Office Ben put on a show for the fans with his big serve and big screams.

But in the very end, after he had earned yet another trip to the U.S. Open final with a 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (4) win, Djokovic let his mask drop and made it abundantly clear how annoying he found the antics of the 20-year-old American.

The Serbian superstar mocked Shelton by mimicking the young player’s trademark celebration of hanging up an imaginary phone before the two exchanged an icy handshake.

Cold? Yes. Deserved? Maybe.

The in-your-face celebration was an interesting turn of events that may say something about Djokovic’s mindset as he advances to the final with a chance to win a record 24th Grand Slam, tying the record for singles victories set by Margaret Court in 1973.

Djokovic is no longer worried about being cast as the villain. He no longer enters every U.S. Open final wanting to win both the match and the fan’s hearts. At this stage of the game, he just wants to win and if he had to beat a fan favorite, so be it.

“The fact is that at age 36, every Grand Slam final could be, I don’t know, the last one,” Djokovic said after the win. “So I think that I probably value these opportunities to win another slam more than I would have 10 years ago . . . I don’t know how many I have ahead of me or how many years there will be where I play [in the finals] of four slams.”

With the win, Djokovic improved his record in Grand Slam play this season to 26-1. That’s right. He has played in every final this year with his only loss being a five-setter to Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon.

Djokovic has not only outlasted the two more popular members of the Big 3, Rodger Federer and Rafael Nadal, he is regularly beating back challenges from tennis’ 20 somethings. And it was clear Friday this is a fact he is proud of.

“It probably sounds cocky or arrogant, but I'm not really surprised, because I know how much work and dedication and energy I put into trying to be in this position, so I know that I deserve this,” Djokovic said about appearing in his fourth Grand Slam final of the year. “Age is just a number.”

Djokovic’s numbers at the U.S. Open, however, come up shy against the other Grand Slams. Only three of his Grand Slam titles have come here, while he has won 10 in Australia, the other Grand Slam played on a hardcourt surface.

Djokovic, who didn’t play here last year because of his vaccination status, hasn’t won the U.S. Open since 2018. In his last appearance here he folded under immense pressure. When we last saw Djokovic at the Billie Jean National Tennis Center, he was crying into a towel after losing to Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 U.S. Open final. The win would have given him a rare calendar Grand Slam.

Djokovic could excise a lot of old ghosts if he could set the record here with a win on Sunday. At the time he spoke with the media Friday, he did not know who is opponent would be as Alcaraz and Medvedev were still in the first set of their semifinal match.

What he did know is that either opponent would be a stiff challenge given that they were the last two players to beat him in a Grand Slam final. Beyond that, he did not want to think about what is at stake Sunday or how many more chances to would get to win a Grand Slam title.

Said Djokovic: "I don't want to even consider, you know, leaving tennis or thinking about an end if I'm still at the top of the game. I just don't see a reason for that. I will probably consider doing that if I get my ass kicked by young guys in the Grand Slams in the years to come in the earlier stages, and then I'll probably say, okay, maybe it's time to move on.

“But so far, you know, I still feel that I'm in the game.”