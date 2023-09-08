SportsTennis

U.S. Open: Novak Djokovic beats Ben Shelton to advance to final

Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Ben Shelton in their semifinal...

Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Ben Shelton in their semifinal match during the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Friday. Credit: Errol Anderson

By The Associated Press

Novak Djokovic is back in the U.S. Open final for a record-tying 10th time after a 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (4) victory Friday over unseeded American Ben Shelton at a tournament the 23-time Grand Slam champion missed last year because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Shelton made things interesting in the third set, lifting his level of play as Djokovic seemed to get a bit tight as the finish line approached. Shelton broke twice, even held a set point at 5-4 and erased a match point on the way to forcing the concluding tiebreaker. But Djokovic pulled out the win there, then mimicked Shelton's “Hang up the phone!” celebration gesture.

Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, will seek a fourth trophy from Flushing Meadows on Sunday and would be the oldest man to win the event in the Open era, which began in 1968. In the final, he will face either defending champion Carlos Alcaraz — who defeated Djokovic for the Wimbledon title in July — or 2021 U.S. Open champ Daniil Medvedev.

If Djokovic does end up leaving with the hardware, he would break a tie with Serena Williams for the most major singles championships in the Open era.

Regardless of Sunday’s opponent or outcome, No. 2 seed Djokovic will replace No. 1 Alcaraz atop the ATP rankings on Monday.

By The Associated Press
More on this topic

More tennis

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME