Bob Glauber's NFL Insider

Plax now pays attention

Jets receiver Plaxico Burress admits he wasn't the biggest fan of meetings during his days with the Giants and Steelers. But looking at video and discussing X's and O's with his position coach and offensive coordinator are now an enjoyable part of his workday.

Just another reminder, he said, of just how much he missed the game during his 20-month prison sentence on illegal-weapons charges.

"You just appreciate things more," Burress said the other day in the Jets' locker room. "When you grow older in this business, you fall more in love with it. For me now, it's going out and having fun and doing it with a smile on my face."

Even team meetings are enjoyable, something he couldn't say during his days with the Giants and Steelers.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I get tired, but I can't have those days where I come in, sleep in the meeting or don't pay attention," he said. "We have so many different [offensive] packages that I might be in that I have to work hard on the installation part of it. I don't have any problems coming to meetings."

Burress admits now he took things for granted. But that all changed after he accidentally shot himself in a New York nightclub Nov. 28, 2008, and served his sentence.

"You get to a point where you do something for so long, you get satisfied," he said. "You win a championship, sit back and get a little comfortable, and life awakens you and you stop taking things for granted. That's why I'm enjoying it now."

An unlikely rushing leader

So guess who sits atop the NFL's rushing list after two weeks. Chris Johnson? Adrian Peterson? Michael Turner?

recommended reading Long Island high school football record book

How about Fred Jackson.

The Bills' 30-year-old running back, an undrafted free agent out of tiny Coe College in Iowa, leads the league with 229 rushing yards. He has been a key in the Bills' surprising 2-0 start, and will be counted on heavily in Buffalo's critical AFC East matchup at home against the 2-0 Patriots.

"Of course it's an accomplishment I'm proud of but I still have a lot of work to do," Jackson said of leading the league. "You've got to continue to make plays and get opportunities. I'm excited about it but I still have a lot of work to do."

Jackson remains ahead of former first-round pick C.J. Spiller on the Bills' depth chart, although his salary is hardly commensurate with most starters. Jackson is making $1.75 million this season, which makes him the 42nd-highest paid running back in the league.

And he may not get a raise any time soon. Jackson is signed through next season, and the Bills aren't interested in renegotiating the deal. At least for now.

Gabbert promoted quickly

When Blaine Gabbert takes the field as the Jaguars' starter at Carolina on Sunday, he'll be the team's third different starting quarterback in the last 19 days.

The Jaguars released David Garrard on Sept. 6, named Luke McCown as his replacement, then benched McCown after two games. McCown was given the clipboard after his four-interception performance against the Jets.

Gabbert's first NFL start is against fellow first-round quarterback Cam Newton, who has had two straight 400-yard passing days for Carolina.

Quick hits

The Texans are 2-0 for the second straight year and the third time in Gary Kubiak's six seasons in Houston. The team has never made the playoffs, though. And never gotten off to a 3-0 start, either. Chances are it won't happen again; the Texans are at New Orleans on Sunday.

Through two weeks, only 48.3 percent of all kickoffs have been returned, a direct result of kickoffs being moved up to the 35 from the 30.

Cam Newton is the first player in NFL history with back-to-back 400-yard games to start his career. His 854 passing yards are the most by a player in his first two games.

The Bills are fighting history -- and Tom Brady -- as they attempt to beat the Patriots on Sunday. New England has beaten Buffalo 15 straight games, dating to the 2003 season. The NFL record for most consecutive wins by one team over another is held by Miami, which beat Buffalo 20 straight times from 1970-79.

NFL ON TV

Sunday

1 p.m. Giants at Eagles, Ch. 5

4:05 p.m. Jets at Raiders, Ch. 2

4:15 p.m. Packers at Bears, Ch. 5

8:20 p.m. Steelers at Colts, Ch. 4

Monday

8:30 p.m. Redskins at Cowboys, ESPN