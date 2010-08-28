Glauber: Chris is Cooley with offense

Pencil in Chris Cooley as a big believer in Mike Shanahan's offense. The seventh-year tight end believes Shanahan's approach, which places a great emphasis on the tight end, will benefit his game.

"I think it's great," Cooley said. "It gives me a ton of opportunities to make plays. It completely makes sense to me, which is awesome. Believe it or not, that's not always the case."

Cooley wouldn't criticize former coach Jim Zorn's offense; in fact, Cooley had a career-high 83 catches in 2008 under Zorn. He had only 29 catches last season before suffering an ankle injury that forced him to miss nine games.

"We'll see how it pans out," Cooley said. "Hopefully, I'll have the same amount of catches, if not more."

Brett's new challenge

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

One of Brett Favre's go-to receivers last year, Sidney Rice, will be out until at least mid-season after undergoing hip surgery. Couple that with Percy Harvin's continued problems with migraine headaches, and there's plenty of concern for the Vikings' offense.

But don't be surprised if one of the replacements fares a bit better than expected. The Vikings traded for Dolphins receiver Greg Camarillo, whose versatility allows him to play in the slot or on the outside. He has had 105 catches in the last two seasons and is one of the NFL's most sure-handed receivers.

The Vikings also signed Javon Walker, a former teammate of Favre's in Green Bay, although it remains to be seen if Walker, at age 31 and after plenty of knee problems and an underachieving run in Oakland, has anything left.

Ozzie still in the market

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome, who lost starting cornerback Dominique Foxworth to a torn knee ligament the first day of training camp, is open to dealing for another cornerback.

"I would trade to get a quality player, yeah,'' Newsome said. "I think we have an excess at areas that could be attractive to other people.''

The most frequently mentioned trade bait: backup running back Willis McGahee.

Ravens safety Ed Reed still is rehabbing a hip injury, and Newsome says there's a chance Reed will wind up on the physically unable to perform list to start the season. If that happens, he'll be ineligible to play the first six games.

The "other" holdout

Plenty of attention has been focused on the holdout of Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis, but he's not alone in his contract dispute. Chargers wide receiver Vincent Jackson, who is represented by the same agents as Revis, also is sitting out. He has refused to sign his tender as a restricted free agent, and the Chargers have shown no inclination to trade him. Jackson's reaction? He insists he's prepared to sit out the entire season.

Stunning comeback

When Broncos All-Pro left tackle Ryan Clady suffered a knee injury in a pickup basketball game in April, there were fears he'd miss a good chunk of the season, if not the entire year. But Clady, who suffered a torn patellar tendon, returned to practice this past week and might be ready for the opener against the Jaguars.

That's huge news for a Broncos team that can ill afford any more injuries. Not only is linebacker Elvis Dumervil out for a prolonged period because of a torn pectoral muscle, but there are concerns about first-round receiver Demaryius Thomas' surgically repaired left foot.