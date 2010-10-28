Glauber: Cotchery doesn't need ball to be valuable

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.

Rex Ryan kept noticing that wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery almost always was the last man to leave the Jets' huddle, prompting the coach to ask offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer what the deal was during the Jets' Week 6 win over Denver.

"Rex grabbed me on one play and asked, 'Why's J-Co last?' " Schottenheimer said, referring to Cotchery by his nickname. Schottenheimer chuckled and explained to Ryan that Cotchery actually was going over the play with Santonio Holmes, making sure the Jets' newest receiver knew which route he was running.

"On one play, Braylon [Edwards] had to come out, and Santonio came in and had to run a play he hadn't run all week in practice, so J-Co was telling him what to do. He's like, 'Go there, here's what you've got.' It's priceless."

It was the latest example of Cotchery's invaluable - if sometimes understated and underrated - contributions to the Jets' offense.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

With fellow receivers Edwards and Holmes and tight end Dustin Keller playing more prominent roles in the passing game, and with a decrease in action for Cotchery, the 28-year-old receiver remains an integral part of this group, even if his numbers don't reflect it.

With only 20 catches for 154 yards and one touchdown, and with Holmes expected to shoulder an increased load in the coming weeks, Cotchery might appear like the forgotten man. But not to those around him.

"I've always said if we had 11 guys on offense and 11 guys on defense with an attitude like J-Co, we'd never lose a game," Keller said. "I really mean that. He's a guy that I've looked up to and I try to replicate the things he does. He's truly a professional. He's the same guy every single day. You always know what you're going to get with him."

What the Jets get is a solid, dependable wide receiver who's willing to do whatever is asked of him. Catch passes. Block downfield. Be used as a decoy. Anything to help the team win.

Cotchery has the perfect temperament for this offense; on a team with flashier wide receivers in Holmes and Edwards, and now an emerging receiving tight end in Keller, Cotchery's selfless demeanor is invaluable.

But the 5-1 Jets don't plan on ignoring Cotchery altogether.

"I think his numbers will go up," said Schottenheimer, who increasingly has used Cotchery as a slot receiver. "I think the numbers will balance out.''

But the numbers really don't matter to Cotchery. Seriously. In an era in which so many receivers have become divas - see: T.O., Ochocinco, Moss, et al. - Cotchery never complains about not getting enough passes.

"Every receiver wants the rock, that's understood," he said. "But when you continue to focus on the main goal, which is winning, you feel good about everything. The good thing is Santonio, Braylon and I have all had breakout years as individuals, so we put all that other stuff aside."

Given the choice between a monster receiving season or a modest statistical year coupled with a Super Bowl, Cotchery doesn't hesitate with his choice. Here are the alternatives I offered: 90 catches, 1,300 yards and eight touchdowns and no Super Bowl, or 50 catches, 850 yards, two touchdowns and a Super Bowl.

"50 catches, 850, two TDs, and a Super Bowl? That's a great year right there," he said. "I'll take that any day. When I'm done playing this game, that would be something I can hold on to. All of those records, they disappear."